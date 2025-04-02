Nebraska advances to Crown semifinals with win over Georgetown

Nebraska's season lives on.

Behind a game-high 28 points from first-team All-Big Ten player Brice Williams, Fred Hoiberg's short-handed Huskers beat an even more short-handed Georgetown Hoyas crew 81-69 in a quarterfinal of the College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas Wednesday night in MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Nebraska will play NCAA Tournament snub Boise State (26-10) in a semifinal Saturday at 12:30 p.m. inside T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. As part of a unique and new-age twist to the Crown, teams that make the semifinals earn $50,000 in NIL money. Runner-ups get $100,000 while the champions get $300,000.

Much like Nebraska's first opponent in the first round from Monday, Arizona State, Georgetown was a shell of itself at the Crown. The Hoyas were without their top three scorers — including potential NBA draft picks Micah Peavy and Thomas Sorber — and four of its top five.

Nebraska was without starting point guard Rollie Worster (foot) and seldom-used Gavin Griffiths (ankle). The Huskers' starting five featured Williams, Juwan Gary, Sam Hoiberg, Berke Büyüktuncel and Cale Jacobsen, who made his first start of his Nebraska career following a strong outing Monday against Arizona State.

On Wednesday, Jacobsen played well again. He added seven points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Oh, and a team-leading plus-16 in the plus/minus category.

Ed Cooley's team had enough juice to beat Washington State in a first-round matchup Monday, but not against the Huskers, who shot 47% from the field with nine 3-pointers, five of which came from Williams and three from Gary.