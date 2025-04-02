Elijah Jeudy: Football, fatherhood & lessons from Nebraska's papa bear

Rundown of latest Nebraska football recruiting intel amidst important stretch of spring visits
DeShon Singleton plans to use his final season at Nebraska to boost his draft stock, much like Ty Robinson did.
Spotlight on Top 5 QB recruits in Florida, including an NU target who is an early candidate to become QB1 in his class.
Nebraska's postseason stays alive with a big win over Georgetown in a College Basketball Crown quarterfinal.
Elijah Jeudy on family, fatherhood, football and what he learned from the papa bear of the Nebraska DL room.
Rundown of latest Nebraska football recruiting intel amidst important stretch of spring visits
DeShon Singleton plans to use his final season at Nebraska to boost his draft stock, much like Ty Robinson did.
Spotlight on Top 5 QB recruits in Florida, including an NU target who is an early candidate to become QB1 in his class.