Florida Spotlight: Five quarterbacks on the rise

Dereon Coleman (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The state of Florida has seen an uptick of coveted signal callers over the last few cycles, and the rising-senior group includes five with blue-chip grades already to their name on Rivals. The trend arrows are pointing up with that group and several behind it in the Sunshine State, as evidenced by five of the hottest arms in the state heading into spring football season.

When you grow up in the Sunshine State and land an offer from the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes, it's a day one won't soon forget. That's how it went down for Annis on Monday, picking up offers from the in-state rivals. Not bad for a passer who was a projected backup as a freshman at Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High School entering the 2024 season. That was until senior Florida signee Tramell Jones went down with a leg injury early in the campaign. Annis stepped in and helped the program to seven wins, including an undefeated run in the district. Annis was at UF on Sunday and will be at UM later this week. Maryland, Auburn, North Carolina and several others have also offered the rising-sophomore since the New Year began.

The offseason has been very good to the longtime Miami commitment, but the 2024 campaign was the springboard for it all. Coleman led Orlando (Fla.) Jones to an undefeated run toward the state championship as primarily a passer, setting various school records in the process. In the state title game against mighty Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Coleman flashed the legs for more than 100 yards and a couple of scores in the process. A true 'pick your poison' quarterback who can win in a variety of ways, the run early this offseason has been tough for any prep passer to match. The Miami commitment won the deepest 7-on-7 tournament of the cycle at Battle Miami and he has since taken home multiple camp MVP awards in the process. At this stage, 11 prep passers ranked higher than Coleman seems to be a bit much given the athleticism, velocity and consistency he has offered for the last year or so.

The rising-junior has moved to one of the most tracked football programs in Orlando, The First Academy, and the scholarship offers have followed the transfer. Holley has added about a half-dozen tenders of late, including Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech since January. Double-digit offers now sit next to his name as his overall profile rises, aided by strong athletic testing numbers at Under Armour Orlando, where Holley clocked a 4.71-second 40-yard dash and 4.3-second shuttle run right at 6-foot-1. Throw in some steady 7-on-7 showings following flashes as a sophomore as a legitimate dual-threat talent and the run of offers may not soon slow down for Holley at his new post.

Another young passer with great size and some college football pedigree, Pyne has heated up after spot duty as a freshman at Tampa Plant in 2024. He has since showed second and third level juice in the offseason circuit, taking home 7-on-7 titles in both February and March with a pro-style build and throwing motion to his name. Pyne has seen the offers start to roll in simultaneously, up to eight as of this writing, including recent tenders from Oklahoma State and Bowling Green since the New Year began. Previous showcases led to offers dating back to his middle school days from Wisconsin and Kentucky, among others. Pyne is now at Alonso High School and is poised for more as QB1 for the program entering the spring football season.