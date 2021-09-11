Buffalo postgame nuggets

Here is a full recap of what Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to say following their 28-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday...

***Frost wasted no time trying to turn the page to next week's game at No. 4 Oklahoma.

"I’m ready for next week," Frost said during his opening answer. "I’m ready for Monday. Any win’s a good win.”

***Frost said Adrian Martinez played another great game, especially with missing so many weapons with injuries. Frost said Martinez and Samori Toure bailed out the offense with the big plays they made.

***Frost gave a lot of credit to the defense and how they kept the game in control all day.

***Frost said the running game wasn’t nearly productive enough. They could still get big plays, but running the ball more consistently would open those up even more.

***Frost said NU did a lot of work in the heat all summer, and that paid off today. He said the defense played a lot and didn’t quit.

***Frost said Luke Reimer’s performance “was the stuff we’ve seen from Luke since his first day here… He’s going to make a lot of plays around here.”

***Frost said he didn’t “have much to do with” why Markese Stepp didn’t play much on Saturday. He said he thought

***Frost said two of Nebraska’s best players were Cam Taylor-Britt and Connor Culp, but he wanted to keep faith in both of them. He said the turnover on Taylor-Britt’s punt return was a matter of him not calling off the blockers to get away from the ball.

“I’m scratching my head a little bit… Special teams got us again.”

***Nebraska hasn’t given up a touchdown in six quarters now. “It’s going to be a lot harder next week,” Frost said.

***For Nebraska to have a chance to win next week, Frost said, “it’s going to come down to a few plays.” He said it would start with guys not being called for penalties on scoring and explosive plays. He was pretty perplexed by that.

***Frost said NU planned on running out the clock at the end of the game, but Buffalo kept calling timeouts, so the Huskers kept playing. “We didn’t score any more points, so no hard, no foul.”