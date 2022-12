Nebraska has reportedly hired Tony White to be the Huskers' defensive coordinator.

Will White's 3-3-5 defense work in matching an evolving Big Ten Conference? Which current Huskers should be most excited? What else do Nebraska fans need to know about the next leader of the defense?

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik answer those questions and give their overall thoughts on the Syracuse DC and former Arizona State DB coach.

