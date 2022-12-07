Matt Rhule was hired as the 31st head coach in Nebraska football history on Nov. 27.

Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts had his man, fronting a 77-day national search that ended with Rhule, a proven program and culture builder.

Rhule’s track record and a knack for winning the press conferences were quite clear, but who is Matt Rhule? What is it like to work with him? How does the former Penn State linebacker coach his players? How does one build a relationship with Rhule?

Inside Nebraska spoke with multiple sources in pursuit of answers to those questions. Speaking with former Baylor football players, Texas High School coaches and administration from the Texas High School Coaches Association, Rhule was heralded as more than just a football coach. He was also viewed as a friend, advocate or even a father figure.

More noticeable? How confident they are in Rhule’s ability to succeed at Nebraska.