Matt Rhule has his next assistant coach in place: Nebraska is hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White to be the Huskers' new DC, per a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

White has spent the last three seasons as Syracuse's DC. In 2022, White was the Orange's DC and linebackers coach. He emerged as one of the top defensive coordinators in the ACC behind a 3-3-5 defense that led to Syracuse's best defense in a decade during the 2021 season.

White is the Huskers' seventh full-time, on-field assistant coach who and has 17 years of coaching experience:

2006: St. Genevieve HS (Calif.) head coach

2007: UCLA graduate assistant

2008: New Mexico linebackers

2009-10: San Diego State cornerbacks

2011-17: San Diego State cornerbacks/recruiting coordinator

2018-19: Arizona State cornerbacks/defensive passing game coordinator

2020-21: Syracuse defensive coordinator

2022: Syracuse defensive coordinator/linebackers

