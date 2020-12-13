HuskerOnline - Branch excited about chance to walk-on at Nebraska

The Huskers picked up an important walk-on commitment when Derek Branch from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast announced his decision over Twitter. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound Branch was previously committed to an Ivy League school.

"Nebraska offered me a walk-on almost immediately after I decommitted from Cornell," Branch said. "Growing up in Nebraska it’s always a dream to play for the Huskers so when I got the call I knew it was right."

Branch was told that Nebraska sees him playing the cornerback position at least initially once he joins the Huskers.

"They told me I’d most likely start at cornerback then see how I fill out. I really like how aggressive they let their defensive backs play."

It meant a lot for Branch to see Nebraska pick up interest right away in him following his decommitment. He is getting a chance to bet on himself to play on a larger stage.

"It mean a lot to me," Branch said. "The staff had confidence in me and I’m going to go in, work hard and try to prove everyone right."