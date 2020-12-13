HuskerOnline - Branch excited about chance to walk-on at Nebraska

Branch excited about chance to walk-on at Nebraska
The Huskers picked up an important walk-on commitment when Derek Branch from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast announced his decision over Twitter. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound Branch was previously committed to an Ivy League school.
"Nebraska offered me a walk-on almost immediately after I decommitted from Cornell," Branch said. "Growing up in Nebraska it’s always a dream to play for the Huskers so when I got the call I knew it was right."
Branch was told that Nebraska sees him playing the cornerback position at least initially once he joins the Huskers.
"They told me I’d most likely start at cornerback then see how I fill out. I really like how aggressive they let their defensive backs play."
It meant a lot for Branch to see Nebraska pick up interest right away in him following his decommitment. He is getting a chance to bet on himself to play on a larger stage.
"It mean a lot to me," Branch said. "The staff had confidence in me and I’m going to go in, work hard and try to prove everyone right."
Staying Home! 🌽❤️ #ALLN @coachwilhite @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/Vg0rZcCcu2— derek branch (@derekbranch7) December 13, 2020
Besides playing football for Southeast, Branch was also a four year member of the basketball team. He also ran track one year and planned to do it again last year before the season was canceled.
"I have played basketball all four years of high school and I ran track my freshman year and was planning to run last year before the season was canceled. I ran the 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash."
Branch clearly has great grades considering his previous commitment to Cornell. He says that he should be able to get most to all of his cost covered by academic scholarships.
"I’m majoring in Business Administration and want to be an entrepreneur," Branch said. "I have a 3.99 GPA and a 28 ACT."
Branch was first team all-city and all-conference this year after his 56 total tackles, three interceptions and four passes broken up senior season.