Published Sep 16, 2024
Blackshirt Breakdown: Northern Iowa Edition
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Nebraska started 3-0 for the first time since 2016 on Saturday after a 34-3 win over FCS opponent Northern Iowa.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

