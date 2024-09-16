Blackshirt Breakdown: Northern Iowa Edition

in other news
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson, Huskers celebrate 3-0 start
Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule, Carter Nelson and more celebrate and discuss 3-0 start and beating Northern Iowa.
Game Notes: Nebraska-Northern Iowa player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.
Grades: Evaluating Nebraska's offense and defense against Northern Iowa
Offensive and defensive grades for Nebraska's 34-3 win over Northern Iowa in a relatively sloppy day for the Huskers
Snap Judgments: Nebraska blows out UNI, sets up Top 25 matchup vs Illinois
Instant analysis as Dylan Raiola and the Huskers easily took care of business against FCS opponent Northern Iowa.
Players of the Game: Husker standouts vs Northern Iowa
Here are the three players of the game from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.
in other news
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson, Huskers celebrate 3-0 start
Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule, Carter Nelson and more celebrate and discuss 3-0 start and beating Northern Iowa.
Game Notes: Nebraska-Northern Iowa player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.
Grades: Evaluating Nebraska's offense and defense against Northern Iowa
Offensive and defensive grades for Nebraska's 34-3 win over Northern Iowa in a relatively sloppy day for the Huskers
Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.
Nebraska started 3-0 for the first time since 2016 on Saturday after a 34-3 win over FCS opponent Northern Iowa.
Watch Jay's in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel