Advertisement
Published Aug 13, 2024
Blackshirt Breakdown: Isaiah Mozee Edition
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Since it's August and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to Isaiah Mozee, a four-star receiver out of Kansas City prep powerhouse Lee's Summit North High School.

school logo
Isaiah
Mozee
6'1"|180 lbs|WR|Class of 2025
5.9
Rivals Logo
RATING
profile image
Lees Summit North
Lee's Summit, MO
school logo
verbal
8/9/2024
Nebraska
-
natl
2
st
26
pos

Mozee is the son of Nebraska's newly-hired senior football assistant Jamar Mozee, the longtime head coach of Lee's Summit North. Isaiah had been verbally committed to Oregon since April until flipping to Nebraska on Aug. 9.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RELATED: Nebraska flips four-star WR Isaiah Mozee from Oregon

RELATED: Analysis — Nebraska lands electric four-star WR Isaiah Mozee

RELATED: Jamar Mozee becomes latest notable Matt Rhule hire from high school ranks

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement