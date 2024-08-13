Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.
Since it's August and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to Isaiah Mozee, a four-star receiver out of Kansas City prep powerhouse Lee's Summit North High School.
Mozee is the son of Nebraska's newly-hired senior football assistant Jamar Mozee, the longtime head coach of Lee's Summit North. Isaiah had been verbally committed to Oregon since April until flipping to Nebraska on Aug. 9.
Watch Jay's in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
RELATED: Nebraska flips four-star WR Isaiah Mozee from Oregon
RELATED: Analysis — Nebraska lands electric four-star WR Isaiah Mozee
RELATED: Jamar Mozee becomes latest notable Matt Rhule hire from high school ranks
