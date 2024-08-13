Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game. Since it's August and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to Isaiah Mozee, a four-star receiver out of Kansas City prep powerhouse Lee's Summit North High School.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?