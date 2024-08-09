2025 Lee's Summit (Mo.) North four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Nebraska, a significant addition for the Huskers landing one of the top playmakers in the Midwest.

Mozee flipped a little over a week after an unofficial visit to Nebraska, weeks after the Huskers hired his father, Jamar Mozee, as a Senior Football Assistant. The older Mozee arrived in Lincoln after spending the past ten seasons at Lee's Summit North, the last eight of which he served as head coach. Mozee led the Broncos to a 64-35 overall record. The program hit their stride in the back half of his tenure, going 11-2 in 2021, 12-2 in 2022 and 10-1 in 2023. Lee's Summit North made three straight appearances in the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals, and advanced to the quarterfinals this past season. After the 2023 season, Mozee resigned to take an assistant role at UCF, where he spent the spring. Now, he's at Nebraska, and already has his first recruiting win.

The younger Mozee committed to Oregon over Nebraska back in April, but quietly snuck into Lincoln for a visit the weekend before initially pledging to the Ducks. The Huskers maintained dialogue with the four-star and got him back in town for an official visit in June, though Oregon did as well. After months of chipping away at the Ducks' lead, it was the July 27th visit weekend that finally saw the Huskers swing momentum away, leading to the flip that now keeps the electric wideout just a few hours from home.

The Huskers not only flipped him from the Ducks, but managed to fend off Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and over a dozen other programs that had offered the four-star. The in-state Tigers in particular made a strong push to keep the four-star in the state, but ultimately fell short.

Mozee is the highest rated wide receiver to commit to Nebraska since Malachi Coleman in the 2023 class. Mozee becomes the 18th commit in Nebraska's 2025 class and the second true wide receiver commit, alongside Maize (Kan.) three-star Bryson Hayes.

As a junior, Mozee totaled 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns on 74 receptions, averaging over ten yards per catch. He added another 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He finished his sophomore campaign with 71 catches for 898 yards and 12 TDs on 12.6 yards per reception.







