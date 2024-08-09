in other news
John Butler sees "bright future" for Tommi Hill, but job isn't done yet
New secondary coach John Butler sees traits of NFL corners in Tommi Hill. But the coach knows Hill isn't there yet.
Recruiting Mailbag: LB board, early returns on John Butler and more
Recruiting Mailbag discussing LB recruiting, early feedback on John Butler and staff expansion
Back from injury, safety DeShon Singleton isn't taking anything for granted
Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton is back from a season-ending knee injury. He's not taking anything for granted now.
Player Takeaways: MJ Sherman, Cam Lenhardt, Malcolm Hartzog
Player Takeaways features the most interesting note, quote or observation from three Huskers who spoke on Tuesday.
Blackshirts bolstering depth in pursuit of owning nation's best defense
NU is placing a strong focus on forcing more TOs in 2024. Are there potential pitfalls of that goal we need to consider?
The flip is complete, Nebraska has landed 2025 Lee's Summit (Mo.) North four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee, who was previously committed to Oregon.
With Mozee's commitment secured, here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in the Rivals250 prospect, and what his decision means for the 2025 class.
