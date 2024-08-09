Advertisement

New secondary coach John Butler sees traits of NFL corners in Tommi Hill. But the coach knows Hill isn't there yet.

 • Steve Marik
Recruiting Mailbag discussing LB recruiting, early feedback on John Butler and staff expansion

 • Tim Verghese
Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton is back from a season-ending knee injury. He's not taking anything for granted now.

 • Steve Marik
Player Takeaways features the most interesting note, quote or observation from three Huskers who spoke on Tuesday.

 • Zack Carpenter
NU is placing a strong focus on forcing more TOs in 2024. Are there potential pitfalls of that goal we need to consider?

 • Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese

New secondary coach John Butler sees traits of NFL corners in Tommi Hill. But the coach knows Hill isn't there yet.

 • Steve Marik
Recruiting Mailbag discussing LB recruiting, early feedback on John Butler and staff expansion

 • Tim Verghese
Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton is back from a season-ending knee injury. He's not taking anything for granted now.

 • Steve Marik
Published Aug 9, 2024
Analysis: Nebraska lands electric four-star WR Isaiah Mozee
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
@TimVerghese

The flip is complete, Nebraska has landed 2025 Lee's Summit (Mo.) North four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee, who was previously committed to Oregon.

With Mozee's commitment secured, here's a look at what the Huskers are getting in the Rivals250 prospect, and what his decision means for the 2025 class.

5.9
rating
-
natl
2
st
26
pos
Isaiah
Mozee
5.9
rating
6'1"|180 lbs|WR
Lees Summit North
Lee's Summit, MO
Class of 2025
verbal
4/17/2024

