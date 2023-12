Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and former Husker and NFL linebacker Jay Foreman break down the film of Dylan Raiola, a 5-star legacy QB who Matt Rhule and Co. flipped from Georgia, and discuss how he fits into Rhule's program.

