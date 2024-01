Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and former Husker linebacker Jay Foreman break down the film of Jahmal Banks, a transfer receiver who spent the past four seasons at Wake Forest.

If you missed it, Banks spoke with Inside Nebraska about why he chose Nebraska out of the transfer portal and how he fits what the Huskers want to do offensively.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis in the video above

