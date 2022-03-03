Bill Busch helping NU make special teams a top priority

Far too often, whether it’s during the recruiting process or in the post-game reactions, the role of special teams gets overlooked. That goes beyond game-winning field goals, runbacks for touchdowns, and blocked punts that can define outcomes. It’s the aspects that don’t show up in the final box scores but are still turning points between winning and losing. Bill Busch is determined to make sure those areas are not ignored at Nebraska any longer. After spending 2021 as an analyst with the Huskers, Busch and his accomplished résumé was promoted to become the first full-time special teams coordinator under fourth-year head coach Scott Frost this offseason.

Bill Busch brings a wealth of special teams knowledge and experience to Nebraska's staff, and that's already making an impact. (Abby Barmore)

Having served the same role at NU from 2004-07, the Pender, Neb., native has wasted no time hammering home the third element’s importance since the moment he took over. In some of his first special teams meetings leading up to Nebraska’s opening spring practice this week, Busch showed his players game film of LSU’s punt team from their national championship season in 2019. On a squad loaded with NFL talent, Busch pointed to one future draft pick after another - 10 of the 11 starters, to be exact, including several future first-rounders - lining up on one of the least-glamorous units in football. Each one of those players was willing to do whatever it took to make an impact for their team, Busch said, and it helped pave their path to future success. “I like selfish people,” Busch said. “I like selfish people that want to be in the NFL, that want to do good things. I’m all about that.” Busch inherits a Nebraska special teams group that ranked among the worst in college football last season. That's why he’s wasted no time making that phase a top priority. Rather than drag NU's returning special teams contributors for their past failures, Busch said he “buried the ball” from last season and turned the page to the future. “There will never be one time out of my mouth: ‘Remember last year?’” Busch said. “Last year is over, and I’m not dealing with that at all.”