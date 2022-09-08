Fred Hoiberg's team is loaded up with a litany of fresh faces in the program with eight newcomers, including a trio of transfers.

On a new-look team that will be looking to build chemistry, the Huskers will need them all to coalesce even quicker if they want to successfully navigate their Big Ten Conference schedule this season.

The league released its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, and Nebraska will be tasked with several tough matchups with high-profile teams in December.

Seven of their first eight conference games will be against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season (Minnesota is the lone opponent that did not make The Big Dance), and January will feature a heavy road slate with six of their nine games being played away from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After that, the Huskers have seven games in February that includes three straight home games to finish the month against Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan State before a trip to Iowa on March 5 caps the regular season.

The Big Ten slate will never do any teams any favors in arguably the best college basketball conference in America. But the Huskers' path is made more difficult with a rough opening set of matchups, especially when adding in that need for on-court chemistry to be built up.

Nebraska lost leading scorer and star player Bryce McGowens to the NBA Draft so it will be looking for someone to step up as the top offensive weapon. And the program welcomes transfers Sam Griesel (North Dakota State), Emmanuel Bandoumel (SMU) and Juwan Gray (Alabama) as three core pieces who will have to come together quickly during a make-or-break season for Hoiberg, whose program is coming off a 10-22 record.