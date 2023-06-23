The four-star Hall and three-star McMorris made the news public in a dual announcement via Instagram, becoming the first receiver commitments in the Huskers' 2024 class.

Last weekend was a successful one for the Huskers on the recruiting trail as they nabbed a trio of commitments on Sunday and added three more during the week. On Friday, though, Nebraska got perhaps its biggest news yet in the Class of 2024 as Bellevue West star receivers Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris both announced their commitment to the Huskers.

The good news just keeps rolling in for the Nebraska football program.

To land McMorris, the Huskers outlasted offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin among others.

For Hall, Nebraska beat out the likes of Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss – plus offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kansas State – in addition to a late offer from Tennessee.

The commitment of Hall – the No. 2-ranked player in Nebraska – comes as a surprising turn of events between him and the Huskers.

The two appeared to have mutually agreed to look elsewhere – Hall for a college program; Nebraska for other receiver options in the 2024 class – in early June when Hall canceled his official visit to Lincoln that had been set for the June 23-25 weekend.

Tennessee looked like it could be playing a significant factor in Hall's recruitment. He took a trip to Knoxville on the first weekend of June, but an offer from the Volunteers did not come during his visit (they later offered earlier this week after Hall had made his decision to pick the Huskers).

Despite the Vols looking elsewhere in the 2024 cycle, it did not appear that Hall and the Huskers would wind up being a match. That changed rather quickly over the last couple of weeks or so, however, and now coach Matt Rhule and receivers coach Garret McGuire have landed one of the brightest talents in the state.

Hall had 62 catches for 974 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns as a junior in helping Bellevue West reach the Class A quarterfinals last season. The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder is rated as the No. 39 receiver in the nation.

McMorris, like Hall, is another huge talent in the state who had also been recruited hard by Rhule and his staff since they arrived on campus. McMorris was always a priority for the staff, and the Huskers landing Daniel Kaelin – Hall and McMorris' quarterback at Bellevue West – only made the pull to Nebraska even more intense.

“As soon as Danny committed, he texted me to stay home," McMorris told Inside Nebraska. "Just him actively recruiting me has been fun because we are always together. He’s a Husker commit, so I’m really going to be looking at the Huskers more because my QB is going there.”

McMorris, during an interview at the Warren Academy quarterback camp, counted his relationship with McGuire as one of his strongest relationships.

“My relationship with Coach McGuire is really hot. We talk almost every day," McMorris said. "We build that communication and bond. He’s the lead recruiter in my recruitment so me and him have a great bond.”

The big-play specialist had a massive 2022 season. He logged 90 receptions for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Thunderbirds. McMorris’ production matched his offer sheet – which also included USC, Iowa, Kansas State and Texas Tech.

Hall and McMorris becoming the Huskers' first receiver commitments in 2024 follows the team's 2023 cycle in which they signed six wideouts. The two receivers join Kaelin, Elkhorn South defensive line recruit Ashton Murphy and defensive back Donovan Jones as the Huskers now boast five commitments from the state of Nebraska in the 2024 cycle.

The pair's commitments give the Huskers eight commitments this week for a total of 17 pledges in the class. They follow the Huskers' three-commit afternoon on Sunday as they landed Texas athlete Braylen Prude, Kansas defensive back Callen Barta and Iowa offensive lineman Jake Peters – in addition to defensive backs Jones and Evan Taylor and offensive lineman Landen Davidson, who all committed to the Huskers earlier this week.

Discuss the commitments of Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris on the Insider's Board.