The Nebraska football program has made one of the biggest splashes that it could have hoped to land in the 2024 recruiting class.

Matt Rhule and the new Husker staff had prioritized Bellevue West receivers Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris very early on during their tenure. On Friday, they sealed the deal, and did so in grand fashion, by landing a dual commitment from the two in-state stars.

The news will make major waves in the state as the two join up with teammate Daniel Kaelin, the Huskers' 2024 quarterback who turned national heads during a terrific performance at the national Elite 11 Finals competition.

Now that the decisions from Hall and McMorris are in, let's take a look at what each gives Nebraska on the field and how they impact the Huskers' 2024 class.

