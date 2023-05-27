A group of 50 quarterbacks gathered at Bellevue West High School to participate in a quarterback camp put on by the Warren Academy. There were several talented players on hand including Nebraska commit Danny Kaelin. Young up and coming quarterbacks 2026 Will Anderson (Bellevue West) and 2027 Braylen Warren (Omaha Westside) stood out at the camp as names to keep track of. Bellevue West wide receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall were also on hand to help catch passes for the signal callers at the event. Let’s dive into the recruiting updates from Kaelin, McMorris and Hall.

Peer recruiting is Kaelin's focus

It’s been a whirlwind week for Kaelin. It’s only been a week since he publicly committed to Nebraska. There have been plenty of people reaching out to congratulate him and his social media has exploded. Kaelin also found out this week that he was selected to take part in the Elite 11 series which has been a dream of his. Helping to put together the best recruiting class possible is his focus now that he is in Nebraska’s class. He was on Nebraska’s campus on Saturday morning before the camp. That's because four-star tight end target Carter Nelson was in town. “Went down because my man Carter Nelson was down there," Kaelin said. "That’s the biggest reason. The staff has given me a bunch of names. I’ve been texting and FaceTiming guys both in-state and out of state. I was down there Thursday and last (offensive analyst) Coach DiMichele told me Carter would be there so I said of course I’ll come down. “I want to make sure I get as good of a class as possible and help get the right type of guys.” Some of the out of state players that Kaelin regularly speaks with are teammates running back Nate Frazier and offensive tackle Brandon Baker. He has agreat relationship with offensive lineman Semisi Tonga. Offensive lineman Nuku Mafi and Florida wide receiver Jacory Barney are also key targets. Kaelin loves having a key role in shaping the class. "It feels awesome to be hones", Kaeln said. "To know that I have a good piece of recruiting those guys. Especially the guys that I know are already interested and I could be an extra piece to help push them over the edge to commit of feel more comfortable. It feels good to know that I can help represent the staff and be an extra hand in that."

Isaiah McMorris (left) and Dae'vonn Hall (right) (Greg Smith/Inside Nebraska)

Hall still setting up visits and learning schools

It feels like we have been talking about Hall’s recruitment for a long time since he started playing for Bellevue West as a freshman. Now that his senior season is just around the corner it’s time to get down to business about picking a school. He wants to get his weight up now that track season is over. He’d love to get to 190 or 195 pounds as he gets back into the routine of doing football work only. “Right now, I have Nebraska locked in for an official visit on June 23rd,” Hall said. “I’m going to try to get Penn State and Tennessee too. I’m going to go visit Tennessee June 4th and I’m hoping to get an offer from them to set up and official visit. I’m going to talk to Arkansas about setting up an official visit too.” Hall likes the coaching staff at Tennessee and they had a great season last year. He also likes watching Jaylen Hyatt and is eager to see how he does in the NFL. The receivers coach is someone that Hall thinks he could learn from but he’s wanting to see what Knoxville is like. Back home at Nebraska, Hall’s relationship has grown with wide receivers coach Garret McGuire. “It’s been pretty cool. I just talked to coach McGuire a little bit ago,” Hall said. “We got to catch up on things. I haven’t talked to Matt Rhule a lot but I did talk the defensive backs coach (Evan Cooper) and we had a good conversation yesterday. Being connected with them isn’t a really a problem. I can’t wait to get down there soon.” Hall said that Kaelin has been recruiting him to Nebraska but he’s not ready to commit just yet. He’s glad that Kaelin found the right school for him and thinks it’s a great fit for his quarterback.

McMorris feeling the Husker love