At the midpoint: First, second-year players trending to redshirt in 2024

Redshirt freshman cornerback Syncere Safeeullah is no longer with the Nebraska football program.
Matt Rhule focuses on developing young players when it comes to the redshirting process.
Brian Buschini is the third Husker in the last three seasons to earn Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hear from Matt Rhule as he looks back at Nebraska's win over Rutgers, lays out the Huskers' bye week plans and more.
Nebraska announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' October 19 matchup at Indiana.
