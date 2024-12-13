Haarberg using bowl prep to change role, maximize potential

The transfer portal hasn't been the only reason Nebraska's quarterback room looks different right now as bowl practices continue in Lincoln for the first time since 2016.
Daniel Kaelin, a local product and three-star recruit out of Omaha (Neb.) Bellevue West, is currently in the transfer portal and not at practice. Right now, Dylan Raiola's top backup has been Jalyn Gramstad, the former NAIA Player of the Year from Northwestern (Iowa) who transferred to the program last summer.
And it will be Gramstad getting the QB2 opportunity when Nebraska travels to Yankee Stadium in New York City to play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28.
What of Heinrich Haarberg?
Nebraska's fourth-year player who backed up Raiola and played in 11 games this season is using these bowl practices to make the full transition to tight end. Haarberg will still be available at quarterback against Boston College — those quarterback-designed runs worked well at times this season — but his focus right now is on the future at a different position.
"Heinrich's been pretty much full-steam ahead, getting ready for next year and being sort of like that F, Y tight end type guy," Rhule said.
During a previous press conference, Rhule said he made a commitment to Haarberg to use him at a different position.
"We've made a commitment to Heinrich that we would let him explore some other positions," Rhule said on Dec. 4. "He really wants to be a pro player with his athleticism."
On Thursday Rhule said the 6-5, 225-pound Haarberg is one of the best athletes he's ever coached. In 11 games this season Haarberg completed 10-of-18 passes for 101 yards while rushing for 102 yards. He also caught one pass for eight yards.
As the starter for eight games in 2023, Haarberg recorded team-highs in passing yards (967), rushing yards (477), rushing touchdowns (5) and passing touchdowns (7). He also caught a pass for a first down in the season-opener at Minnesota on a split block bluff to the flat:
"He's big, he's explosive, he's athletic, he can catch the ball, he's really smart," Rhule said. "Heinrich can go out there, he can play tailback on one play and play X receiver on the next."
With a play-caller and designer like Dana Holgorsen now in the fold, Rhule believes Haarberg has a chance to make an impact at a tight end position that, like many others across the team, will look different in 2025.
"I think he's gonna have a real chance there," Rhule said.
Nate Boerkircher, a talented but underutilized all-around tight end, entered his name in the transfer portal and is going through that process. Thomas Fidone II and Luke Lindenmeyer are two more tight ends with playing experience. Carter Nelson now has a season of college football under his belt, primarily as a slot receiver at 6-5, 230 pounds.
Mac Markway, a transfer from LSU who arrived just before the start of the season, will continue with his rehab for an ACL injury he suffered at practice in September. Ian Flynt and Eric Ingwerson are two true freshmen who each appeared in one game this season, the opener against UTEP.
In the 2025 class, Jeremiah Jones could factor into the tight end discussion, though he could play anywhere from tight end to receiver to outside linebacker to safety.
"Since Dana has gotten here, he's really, really, really seen a lot in Luke Lindenmeyer, and we've used him a lot," Rhule said. "We've seen a lot in Nate. We think Carter Nelson is going to grow into one of the best tight ends. We think Heinrich is going to be a great tight end prospect. And we have some young guys that we like."
