Rhule's Year 3 Bump starts now amid roster cuts, shift to John Butler at DC

Watch their video analysis in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese break down Thursday's press conference with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and new full-time defensive coordinator John Butler .

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel