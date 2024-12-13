WATCH: John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason preview Sweet 16 vs Dayton

Nebraska volleyball squares off with Dayton tonight in a regional semifinal matchup of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Huskers (31-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten) are the No. 1 seed in the Lincoln Regional while the Flyers (31-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10) are the No. 5 seed. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 seed Wisconsin (25-6, 17-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 6 seed Texas A&M (21-7, 10-6 SEC) in the preceding regional semifinal match.

The Badgers and Aggies get underway at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2 and WatchESPN), and the Nebraska-Dayton matchup will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Wisconsin-Texas A&M.

The Huskers are in the midst of their 40th Sweet 16 appearance in the last 43 seasons and are seeking their 33rd Elite Eight berth in that same time span.

As they seek to become the latest all-time Nebraska volleyball team by reaching that plateau (and go hunting for more), watch and listen to head coach John Cook, star libero Lexi Rodriguez and star outside hitter Merritt Beason discuss tonight's matchup with Dayton. Plus, hear from the Flyers themselves as reps from both teams met with the media on Thursday night in Lincoln.

