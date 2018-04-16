When Jaylin Bradley was going through the recruiting process as a record-breaking 2017 running back prospect out of Bellevue (Neb.) West, his top two choices were home state Nebraska and Central Florida.

Bradley ended up staying home and choosing the Huskers, even if the style of offense then-UCF head coach Scott Frost ran was an ideal fit for his skill set.

As it turned out, Bradley would end up getting his dream scenario less than a year later when Frost and his entire coaching staff took over in Lincoln.

“I was like, ‘Yes!’” Bradley said of when he learned Frost and Co. would be his new coaches. “If I would have went to UCF I probably would have transferred back (to Nebraska), but the fact that me staying home and him coming here, it was all God’s plan.”

Not only had Bradley started to develop a strong relationship with Frost during his recruitment, he quickly realized that Frost’s offense was “almost identical” to the system he thrived in at Bellevue West under head coach Michael Huffman.

Bradley ended his high school career as one of the most productive players in the state’s history, highlighted by a record-setting senior year where he rushed for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns (averaging 9.0 yards per carry) and caught 19 passes for 238 yards and a score.

His play helped lead the Thunderbirds to a perfect 13-0 record and a 2016 Class A state championship.