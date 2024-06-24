2026 TE Taimane Purcell talks Husker offer
Nebraska is a program that would love to resurrect the Polynesian pipeline it once had.The Huskers signed one player from the state of Hawaii in the 2024 class in offensive lineman Preston Taumua. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news