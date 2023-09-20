JD Crisp was the lone player to receive a Nebraska football offer during the Sept. 15-17 visits weekend. And now, the Class of 2024 multi-sport standout from Texas is a future Husker.

Crisp, priority recruit for rival Iowa who holds an offer from the Hawkeyes, committed to Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon. The Houston native, who hails from Second Baptist School, is listed as a wide receiver on his recruiting profile, but the Huskers have added to their 2024 class as an athlete.

The 6-foot and 190-pounder, who is also a standout baseball player, spoke with Inside Nebraska following his first-ever trip to Lincoln and first Husker game day visit for Matt Rhule and Company's 35-11 win over Northern Illinois. The electric atmosphere left a big impact on Crisp.

What stood out the most to Crisp was the "amazing" support from both fans and the coaches. It made him feel like he will have a second home in Lincoln.

“It was absolutely amazing," Crisp said. "The experience was unforgettable."

