2022 commit Denim Dawson to enroll early at Nebraska

When Denim Dawson first decided to reclassify from the 2021 class to '22 and take a post-grad year at Southern California Academy this summer, he did so with the hope of attracting more recruiting attention.

His plan worked to perfection when he received an offer from Nebraska and then committed to the Huskers this fall as part of their 2022 class.

But with his college plans now set, the 6-foot-6 three-star wing decided to get a jump on his development at the next level.

Dawson confirmed to HuskerOnline.com on Tuesday that he plans to enroll early at NU at the end of the semester. He will join the program on Dec. 27 and plans to redshirt the rest of this season to preserve his four years of eligibility.

"With my post-grad year, the plan was to try and get a good offer, and that happened quicker than I expected," Dawson said. "I talked to my family and to (SCA head coach Julius Von Hanzlik), and we all thought and being able to get to Nebraska early would be the best thing to do just to get a jump on everything."