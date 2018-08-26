Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-26 15:55:46 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Rivals100 OT Gentry definitely interested in Nebraska

Andrew Gentry
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

The 500-mile radius of Lincoln for 2020 has some top-ranked, national recruits that the Huskers are definitely interested in and pursuing. One of the best is four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentr...

{{ article.author_name }}