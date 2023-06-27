News More News
WR Quinn Clark, son of late Huskers RB Ken Clark, commits to Nebraska

Quinn Clark (1) has committed to Nebraska following his official visit.
Quinn Clark (1) has committed to Nebraska following his official visit. (Photo Courtesy Nebraska Athletics/Roger Gradney)
Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

During its massive official visit weekend, Nebraska secured the legacy commitment of Bozeman (Mont.) Gallatin two-star receiver Quinn Clark to its 2024 class. He explained to Inside Nebraska that being a Husker was always on his mind.

"It's really always been the place for me," Clark said. "It was just the fact that I really needed to get to know the staff better to make sure this is my place. I've always liked this place since I was little. You just got to know the staff first, right?"

Quinn is the son of the late Ken Clark, a two-time All Big-Eight running back for the Huskers who played from 1986-89.

At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Clark brings extreme length to Husker receivers coach Garret McGuire’s room. As a junior last fall, Clark caught 58 passes for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns. A two-way starter at Gallatin, Clark also recorded 40 tackles as a safety and piled up four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Clark was a camp find for the Husker staff. He was in Lincoln over the June 10-11 weekend and was offered after a strong performance.

Nebraska is Clark’s lone FBS offer, which follows the trend of Matt Rhule and his staff trusting their evaluations over offer lists. In-state FCS powers Montana and Montana State extended an offer to Clark in February. Another FCS program, Portland State, also offered. Clark said his relationship with Rhule was a big factor in his decision.

"I think he's a good coach. He's got good philosophies," Clark said. "He's got great experience. He's been at the highest level of college football. He's a big family guy, and I like that about him. He's a big team guy, and I think he's going to turn this program around."

With Clark’s lengthy frame, there’s potential he could physically mature into a tight end, or maybe even somewhere on defense down the road in Lincoln.

Clark is the third receiver commit in the Huskers’ 2024 class, joining a pair of Bellevue West Thunderbirds who recently chose Nebraska in four-star Dae’vonn Hall and three-star Isaiah McMorris.

