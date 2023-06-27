During its massive official visit weekend, Nebraska secured the legacy commitment of Bozeman (Mont.) Gallatin two-star receiver Quinn Clark to its 2024 class. He explained to Inside Nebraska that being a Husker was always on his mind. "It's really always been the place for me," Clark said. "It was just the fact that I really needed to get to know the staff better to make sure this is my place. I've always liked this place since I was little. You just got to know the staff first, right?" Analysis: How Quinn Clark’s commitment impacts Huskers on the field and in their 2024 class

Quinn is the son of the late Ken Clark, a two-time All Big-Eight running back for the Huskers who played from 1986-89. Subscribe: Not a member of Inside Nebraska? Join our community today! At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Clark brings extreme length to Husker receivers coach Garret McGuire’s room. As a junior last fall, Clark caught 58 passes for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns. A two-way starter at Gallatin, Clark also recorded 40 tackles as a safety and piled up four pass breakups and three interceptions. Clark was a camp find for the Husker staff. He was in Lincoln over the June 10-11 weekend and was offered after a strong performance.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgYXQgY2FtcCB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WalpncGdzdlFEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmpa Z3Bnc3ZRRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBRdWlubiBDbGFyayAoQFF1aW5uQ2xh cmtfMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RdWlubkNsYXJr XzEvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjgzMjk3MTY4MTI3NjcyMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK