WR Quinn Clark, son of late Huskers RB Ken Clark, commits to Nebraska
During its massive official visit weekend, Nebraska secured the legacy commitment of Bozeman (Mont.) Gallatin two-star receiver Quinn Clark to its 2024 class. He explained to Inside Nebraska that being a Husker was always on his mind.
"It's really always been the place for me," Clark said. "It was just the fact that I really needed to get to know the staff better to make sure this is my place. I've always liked this place since I was little. You just got to know the staff first, right?"
Quinn is the son of the late Ken Clark, a two-time All Big-Eight running back for the Huskers who played from 1986-89.
At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Clark brings extreme length to Husker receivers coach Garret McGuire’s room. As a junior last fall, Clark caught 58 passes for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns. A two-way starter at Gallatin, Clark also recorded 40 tackles as a safety and piled up four pass breakups and three interceptions.
Clark was a camp find for the Husker staff. He was in Lincoln over the June 10-11 weekend and was offered after a strong performance.
Nebraska is Clark’s lone FBS offer, which follows the trend of Matt Rhule and his staff trusting their evaluations over offer lists. In-state FCS powers Montana and Montana State extended an offer to Clark in February. Another FCS program, Portland State, also offered. Clark said his relationship with Rhule was a big factor in his decision.
"I think he's a good coach. He's got good philosophies," Clark said. "He's got great experience. He's been at the highest level of college football. He's a big family guy, and I like that about him. He's a big team guy, and I think he's going to turn this program around."
With Clark’s lengthy frame, there’s potential he could physically mature into a tight end, or maybe even somewhere on defense down the road in Lincoln.
Clark is the third receiver commit in the Huskers’ 2024 class, joining a pair of Bellevue West Thunderbirds who recently chose Nebraska in four-star Dae’vonn Hall and three-star Isaiah McMorris.
