Nebraska stayed hot on the recruiting trail by landing yet another commitment, and it comes from another Husker legacy.

Quinn Clark, a two-star receiver out of Bozeman, Montana's Gallatin High School, chose to follow in the footsteps of his late father – former Nebraska running back Ken Clark – and announced his pledge to the Huskers on Tuesday.

Now that the decision from Quinn Clark is in, let's take a look at what he gives Nebraska on the field and how he impacts the Huskers' 2024 class.