Akol Arop was only going into the eighth grade four years ago, but he already thought he knew where he wanted to play basketball in college.



At that time his older brother, then-2018 recruit Aguek Arop of Omaha South, had just given his verbal commitment to Nebraska to become the youngest known Husker pledge ever.

Akol already had plans to one-up Aguek.

"It pushes me to work even harder," Akol told HuskerOnline.com back in 2014. "I know (Aguek) was the youngest player to ever commit to Nebraska as a sophomore, and now I want to beat him by doing it as a freshman."

A lot has obviously changed since then.

Aguek ended up de-committing from Nebraska prior to his senior season and eventually landed at San Diego State as a 2019 recruit. There was some blowback on NU head coach Tim Miles around the state as a result, especially from members of the Omaha basketball community.

After that, it was widely assumed Akol Arop’s interest in the Huskers - and vice versa - had come to an abrupt end. As it turns out, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Miles and assistant coach Michael Lewis were front and center to watch the Omaha Creighton Prep senior and his OSA Crusaders U17 AAU program at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale in New York City last weekend.

Arop shined all weekend and ended up landing his first high-major offer from the Huskers.

“I was really happy to receive an offer from a school that recruited my older brother,” Arop said on Thursday. “He was going to go there but it didn’t work out, but I was happy for myself. I worked hard for this.”