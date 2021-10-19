With a roster full of playmakers, simplicity is key for Nebraska

With key returning veterans and some high-profile offseason additions, Nebraska’s backcourt should be full of playmakers in 2021-22. The question, which could have as much of a say in the Huskers’ success as anything, is how many of those plays will be the right ones? There appears to be no shortage of guard talent with weapons like Trey McGowens, Alonzo Verge Jr., Kobe Webster, Bryce McGowens, and more on the roster. But head coach Fred Hoiberg has been hammering home the idea that the "simple plays" are often more valuable than the highlight reels. As NU closes in on the start of the season in a few weeks, that concept remains a work in progress.

Nebraska has playmakers aplenty this season, but making the "simple plays" has never been more important. (Associated Press)

“It is a delicate balance of when you want your guys to be aggressive, and they’re capable of getting into small gaps and make plays,” Hoiberg said. “At the same time, when a play is there to be made, you have to make it and trust that your teammate is going to make the next right play.” Hoiberg wants his guards, with Trey McGowens and Verge expected to be two of the primary ball handlers, to be aggressive and play their brand of basketball. However, with a significant upgrade in perimeter shooting now around them, he also wants the backcourt to stay within the framework of his system. Far too many times last season, the Huskers found themselves trying to do too much with the ball. Whether it was forcing contested shots in the paint or driving to the rim and jumping with no plan for what to do next, the decision-making was a mixed bag in 2020-21. The Huskers turned the ball over 366 times in 26 regular-season games last year, an average of 14.1 per contest. They committed eight or more turnovers in every game, including a season-high 25 at Creighton. Even worse, Nebraska ended the year with an assist-to-turnover ratio of just 1.0 and a turnover margin of -0.9. That margin dropped to -2.3 in its 19 Big Ten games. Hoiberg said NU had worked on ball security and “simple play drills” every day in practice, and the team had generally been good with making the right decisions. Now that mentality needed to translate when the lights went on this season. “Sometimes winning basketball is hitting a single,” Hoiberg said. “You don’t have to go out there and hit home runs every time. Our guys have done a much better job of taking care of the basketball. We stat every practice, and the assist-to-turnover ratio is much better than it was a year ago. Now the challenge is making sure we continue on that trend.”