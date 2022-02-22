William Watson commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The quarterback board for Nebraska has been fun to watch since the Huskers brought in new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple from Pitt. Whipple appears to have gotten his man. The Huskers have seen continued success following two junior days in January and have picked up their second commitment in recent days. This time it was from quarterback William Watson from Springfield (Mass.) Central. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on Watson's commitment and what it means for the Huskers.

Newest Nebraska commit 2023 QB William Watson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Whipple gets his guy. Watson was a relative unknown to Nebraska fans prior to him visiting for junior day last month. Watson had held an offer from Pitt before Whipple joined coach Scott Frost's staff in Lincoln; 2. This is a shiny example of how quarterback recruiting is supposed to work. Whipple has the name and has put in the time to evaluate and recruit the players he feels are right for his offense. He can cast a wide net and can get them to follow him. 3. The offensive side of the ball is shoring up nicely for the Huskers in the 2023 class. Four of the five known commitments are on the offensive side of the ball. The other three offensive commitments are all in-state recruits.

4. This is definitely a sign of things to come. Nebraska is showing that junior day events reflect an elevation in their seriousness about a recruit. I would expect a similar run of successful junior days to come starting in March and I expect success to follow. Unlike last year's month of official visitors in June which led to just three commits (and Nebraska lost one to a decommitment months later). 5. Watson knew the score. Quarterback recruiting is the ultimate game of musical chairs. When there is a spot available someone jumps in. Nebraska seemed to like two other quarterbacks with Watson, JJ Kohl and Avery Johnson. Kohl has visited twice while the Huskers were trying to bring Johnson in after basketball. Not to mention the pressure that could have been ratcheted up if Nebraska conceivably missed on all three of their top guys and Zane Flores from Gretna (Neb.) decided he was leaving the state. 6. Many wondered what the offense would look like bringing in coach Whipple. If Watson's film is any indication, there will still be a number of designed quarterback runs. Having a quarterback that knows when he should tuck it and run will be a huge advantage. Watson has some nice straight line speed, but also has some quick feet and nice moves in tight spaces to get him free. 7. The existing relationship between Whipple and Watson should pay off. As I mentioned in "Three and Out" last week, there is a long-standing relationship going back to sixth grade for Watson and Whipple. Watson had this to say about coach Whipple's offense following his junior day visit: "With his offense there is an answer for every situation. Every defense he has an answer for it and he has multiple plays like that. I feel like the way I can read a defense is perfect for both of us."

8. 2023 commit breakdown

9. 2023 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?