Huskers extend offer to 2023 QB Watson at Junior Day

This was the first junior day for Nebraska for the 2023 class and they had over 20 visitors in town. There were over 40 offers made by the Nebraska staff this past week and it felt like more offers could be made this weekend to Junior Day visitors. Quarterback William Watson from Springfield (Mass.) Central picked up an offer while on his visit to Nebraska this weekend.

"Today I really just wanted to see how things were at Nebraska and see where things stood for me as a recruit," Watson said. "I wanted to get a feel for the coaches, too. The offer was a 'plus one.'". Watson has a history with the Nebraska offensive coordinator. He has known him and worked with him going back to elementary school. Watson had an offer from coach Whipple when he was at Pitt before coming to Nebraska last month. "I have been working with Whipple since I was in sixth grade and he was at UMass. I think that he trusts me similar to the way I trust him. "With his offense there is an answer for every situation. Every defense he has an answer for it and he has multiple plays like that. I feel like the way I can read a defense is perfect for both of us." Watson says that he goes out and executes and makes plays, which helps his team win. That's how he would sum up his ability at the quarterback position. "I am a play-maker and a winner," Watson said. "Those are the two biggest traits for me. Whatever I have to do to win, I am going to do it. If I have to make a play, then I am going to do that, too."

2023 QB William Watson