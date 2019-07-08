Nebraska added yet another important commitment to its 2020 class as Will Nixon committed to the Huskers. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver out of Waco (Texas) Midway announced his commitment to the Huskers via Twitter. Nixon picked NU over finalists such as Baylor, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Purdue and had over 10 other offers to his name. Nixon becomes the 8th known verbal commit in Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Nixon means for the Huskers.

2020 Texas wide receiver Will Nixon committed to the Nebraska football team on Monday.

1. First of all, you have to tip your hat to the job Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Troy Walters and running backs coach Ryan Held did with recruiting Will Nixon. Not only were they able to get in the hunt with Nixon fairly early, but they were able to get him on campus as an unofficial visitor at the right time in early June and, most importantly, they were able to beat out the home school in Baylor which is also the program Nixon's father coaches for. That's not always easy to do. 2. Nebraska got away from recruiting the state of Texas a bit under the previous coaching staff, but Scott Frost and his staff have been working hard at making some new inroads in the state since they arrived and have been able to start to pull some good players out of the state once again. Nixon now gives the Huskers one commit from Texas for 2020 and there's a good chance we could see some more in this class yet to come. 3. Nixon's commitment now gives Nebraska two wide receiver commits in its 2020 class which leaves room for at least one and more likely two more. However, I do believe NU will be able to concentrate on adding different types of wide outs for that last spot or two as Nixon is the perfect slot and/or Duck-R type of player in their offense.



4. The first thing you notice about Nixon on film is his knack for making big plays. He shows off great speed and always seems to be a threat to turn a regular play into putting points on the board. That's exactly the type of player Nebraska wants in its offense. 5. As a receiver, Nixon runs good routes and shows off very reliable hands. He's not the biggest wideout at 5-foot-11, but he has no problem going up to get the football in traffic often leaping higher than his defenders or leaping over them completely. 6. I also like Nixon's overall versatility as you see him run a lot of different routes and even line up in the backfield as a running back. This should suit him well in Scott Frost's offense as the Huskers like to utilize players with Nixon's skill set in the same way. I could also see Nixon being an asset as a returner on special teams, too. 7. It may sound cliche, but you have to like the fact that Nixon is the son of a successful football coach. His father is the offensive coordinator at Baylor and Will has grown up around the game all of his life. Those kids typically understand the game a much deeper level and have extremely high football IQs. It also means that those kids also understand all of the hard work and little things that go into preparing at a high level in order to be great on the football field once game time comes around. Those are the types of players that Frost wants in his program.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?