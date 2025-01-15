Recruiting Mailbag (1/15): Depth chart prediction, transfer thoughts

Nebraska tight end Mac Markway took to social media to express his excitement for 2025.
NU's baseball and softball teams are both ranked in the preseason Top 25 with their seasons less than a month away.
Get to know Nebraska's instant-impact addition at linebacker, Marques Watson-Trent.
Nebraska was never in the game Sunday at No. 20 Purdue, and it resulted in a 36-point loss.
Notes and Observations from the Navy All-American Combine where over 400 prospects competed on Friday
Nebraska tight end Mac Markway took to social media to express his excitement for 2025.
NU's baseball and softball teams are both ranked in the preseason Top 25 with their seasons less than a month away.
Get to know Nebraska's instant-impact addition at linebacker, Marques Watson-Trent.