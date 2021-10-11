 Will Honas discusses his decision to come back for a 7th year and we put a wrap on Michigan on "The Beat".
Will Honas joins JoJo Domann on The Beat and we put a wrap on Michigan

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Welcome to "The Beat" with Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann. Each week Domann will give you the latest insight on Husker football and more.

"The Beat" is brought to you by Edgewater Insurance + Real Estate, your locally owned and operated insurance agency servicing the “Heartland” of Nebraska, from Benkelman to Omaha and everywhere in between.

You can subscribe to "The Beat" with JoJo Domann on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

Episode breakdown 
Time Column 4

0:00

Opening headlines following Michigan game and early Minnesota talk

9:58

LB Will Honas discusses coming back for a seventh-year (2 segments)

32:27

Riley Domann, the older sister of JoJo joins the show

45:05

Mailbag

Will Honas and JoJo Domann.
