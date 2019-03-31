Nebraska got its man when Fred Hoiberg was officially announced as the new head coach on Saturday. Now a task that ranks at the top of Hoiberg's priority list is managing a roster that could see a major overhaul from last year's 19-17 squad. Here's a look at where the Huskers' roster currently stands going into an important offseason in Lincoln.

Getty Images

Biggest question: Will Roby stay?

There's not a more pressing issue facing Hoiberg at the moment than making sure that the most valuable piece on Nebraska's returning roster stays in place. Senior-to-be Isaiah Roby has a big decision on his plate as he weighs his basketball future. Long considered the Huskers' top NBA prospect, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward will have a chance to make an early jump to the next level if he wants. He'll also have the opportunity to return for his final season in Lincoln and be the face of Hoiberg's first NU team. Roby and Hoiberg have already met, so the re-recruitment process has already begun. What it will likely come down to is what kind of response Roby gets as he goes through the pre-draft process. Like James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland last offseason, Roby declared for the 2019 NBA Draft without hiring an agent and will go through a full evaluation of meetings and workouts with NBA teams. Roby will have until the NCAA deadline of May 29 to decide whether to withdraw from the draft and return to Nebraska or stay in the draft and forfeit his college eligibility.

Associated Press

Next biggest question: Will Allen stay?

Thomas Allen created even more uncertainty about what Nebraska's roster might look like next season when he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal following the firing of Tim Miles and before Hoiberg was officially hired. Allen said he hadn't made any decision on whether he's staying or leaving yet and he just wanted to make sure all options were available to him during a major transition for NU's program. He too will have some extensive talks with Hoiberg now that the dust is starting to settle, and he could realize that his 3-point shooting and dribble-drive ability might make him a perfect fit in Hoiberg's potent offensive system. However, the junior-to-be could also use the coaching change as an opportunity for a fresh start and potentially transfer back to the East Coast closer to his native Raliegh, N.C. He still has a redshirt available, so a transfer wouldn't cost him any eligibility. There's no deadline for players to remove their names from the transfer portal, but Allen will likely make a decision sooner than later as he learns more about Hoiberg and how he would fit in Nebraska's new system.

USA Today

Is more turnover coming?

There could be some further scholarship turnover beyond Roby and Allen. Nana Akenten was suspended for the final six games of the season for a violation of team rules, including all of the Big Ten Tournament and NIT runs. Miles said he would re-evaluate Akenten's status after the season, but the junior-to-be's future is now even murkier following the coaching change. Take it for what it's worth, but Akenten recently removed the "Nebraska basketball" portion from his Twitter bio. Then there's Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who will also be a junior next year. Thorbjarnarson saw his role increase in a big way at the end of the year after NU's roster depletion, and he played some quality minutes in Chicago and the NIT. But there was talk even in the regular season that the Reykjavik, Iceland, native might look to return to his home country and play professionally. It's also hard to say what will happen with Karrington Davis, who lost his freshman season to a torn Achilles last summer. Davis is a solid asset when healthy, but the problem is injuries have derailed his development over the past two years. It will be up to Hoiberg and Co. to decide if they think Davis can still be the player Miles thought he could be. Amir Harris has already voiced his public support of Hoiberg's hiring, and Brady Heiman is a Nebraska kid who wants to play for Nebraska. Both should be back for their sophomore seasons barring any changes as Hoiberg and his eventual staff settle in. Dachon Burke, who sat out this year following his transfer from Robert Morris, is also expected to be back.

Nate Clouse

What about the recruits?