Dachon Burke knew something felt right about Nebraska after an impressive in-home visit with head coach Tim Miles and assistant coach Michael Lewis last Wednesday.

So much so that the junior-to-be transfer guard from Robert Morris decided to postpone a scheduled official visit to St. John’s for earlier in the week in order to make Lincoln his first trip.

Turns out the 6-foot-4 guard - who will have to sit out next season and then have two years of eligibility remaining - didn’t even need to leave campus before deciding that he wanted to be a Cornhusker.

Burke confirmed to HuskerOnline.com on Thursday afternoon that he had committed to NU during his visit.

“When I came out here, it was just different,” Burke said. “I assumed it was going to be country and I’d be seeing horses and all that stuff. But it was different. The facilities, the campus, the city - everything. I just liked it all.

“Then just the resources the school has, I don’t think too many schools in the country - even out of the Power Five conferences - have the resources that they have here. Then the coaching staff as well. I feel like they were real with me and they were telling me the truth.”

What impressed Burke as much as anything during that first in-home visit was how prepared and detailed Miles and Lewis were in their initial recruiting pitch.

After averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season to earn second-team All-Northeast Conference honors, Burke said Miles made it clear he would have a major role at NU once he became eligible to play in 2019-20.

“They just love how I make plays, from scoring the ball to getting other people involved,” Burke told HuskerOnline prior to his official visit. “I could tell that (Miles) had watched my game and it wasn't just like a quick drop to my house and he just watched me on (film). He did his research before he came to my house, because he knew what he was talking about.”

Burke became an immediate commodity as soon as received his release from Robert Morris, getting calls from schools like Pittsburgh, St. John’s, Arizona, Marquette, Michigan, Wichita State, Miami, Nevada, and St. Bonaventure.

He held other in-home visits with St. John’s, Pittsburgh, and Marquette last week, but his only official visit was to Nebraska.

While the facilities and his relationship with the coaching staff played major roles in Nebraska landing Burke’s commitment, he said a handful of current Huskers helped seal the deal on his visit.

Burke said he spent most of is trip with guards Glynn Watson, James Palmer Jr. and forward Isaac Copeland, and all did their part to sell him on the Huskers.

“They told me the truth and gave the most truthful answers,” Burke said. “Me and Isaac had a great talk this morning, and then Palmer, we had a great talk last night. Then Glynn, we were playing croquet yesterday and me and him had a really talk as well.

“It was really good. I liked all the players. They were cool as hell.”

Even though Burke will have to sit out this coming season, his message to Nebraska fans was clear.

“Jersey all the way to Nebraska,” he said. “We’re going to turn up, man. This season, next season, we’re going to make some noise.”

The Huskers now have two open scholarships remaining in their 2018 recruiting class.