WATCH: Why Nebraska is overhauling the WR and DB rooms through the portal

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese breaks down why Matt Rhule and his staff chose to utilize the transfer portal to overhaul the wide receiver and defensive back position rooms, adding three new receivers to the roster and three new defensive backs through the portal alone (Note: Marquis Groves-Killebrew returned to Arizona and decommitted from Nebraska)

As Rhule looks to make the "year three jump," Nebraska has been aggressive in the transfer portal addressing needs and bolstering depth in key positions. The number of new additions to both the wide receiver and defensive back rooms were somewhat unexpected though, Verghese explains the possible reasons and the outlook for both rooms ahead of spring ball.