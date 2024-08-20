Advertisement

Rhule: Scrimmage recap, QB1 announcement coming this week, Kaelin has 'it'

Rhule: Scrimmage recap, QB1 announcement coming this week, Kaelin has 'it'

Matt Rhule recaps Saturday's second scrimmage, updates timeline on announcing the starting QB and praises Danny Kaelin.

 Zack Carpenter
Marques Buford Jr. is a "baller" who could be early answer at CB2

Marques Buford Jr. is a "baller" who could be early answer at CB2

Matt Rhule likes the idea of Marques Buford Jr. starting the 2024 campaign at corner.

 Steve Marik
Rhule sees offensive line get "honest days work" defending pass rush

Rhule sees offensive line get "honest days work" defending pass rush

Nebraska's improving pass rush is giving the offensive line plenty of opportunities to get better.

 Steve Marik
Javin Wright out indefinitely as season opener two weeks out

Javin Wright out indefinitely as season opener two weeks out

Matt Rhule announced Javin Wright will be out indefinitely as he works through a health condition.

 Steve Marik
Five highlights from an introspective, candid interview with James Williams

Five highlights from an introspective, candid interview with James Williams

James Williams was candid during an introspective interview this week. Here are five highlights from the second-year DL.

 Zack Carpenter

Published Aug 20, 2024
WATCH: Tuesday post-practice presser with the Huskers
Jansen Coburn  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Nebraska football has now completed 17 preseason practices through Tuesday morning.

Watch Inside Nebraska's post-practice press conference footage as special teams coordinator Ed Foley, offensive guard Micah Mazzccua, left tackle Turner Corcoran and linebacker Mikai Gbayor all met with the media following Tuesday's practice.

ED FOLEY

OG MICAH MAZZCCUA

LT TURNER CORCORAN

LB MIKAI GBAYOR

