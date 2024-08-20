in other news
Rhule: Scrimmage recap, QB1 announcement coming this week, Kaelin has 'it'
Matt Rhule recaps Saturday's second scrimmage, updates timeline on announcing the starting QB and praises Danny Kaelin.
Marques Buford Jr. is a "baller" who could be early answer at CB2
Matt Rhule likes the idea of Marques Buford Jr. starting the 2024 campaign at corner.
Rhule sees offensive line get "honest days work" defending pass rush
Nebraska's improving pass rush is giving the offensive line plenty of opportunities to get better.
Javin Wright out indefinitely as season opener two weeks out
Matt Rhule announced Javin Wright will be out indefinitely as he works through a health condition.
Five highlights from an introspective, candid interview with James Williams
James Williams was candid during an introspective interview this week. Here are five highlights from the second-year DL.
Nebraska football has now completed 17 preseason practices through Tuesday morning.
Watch Inside Nebraska's post-practice press conference footage as special teams coordinator Ed Foley, offensive guard Micah Mazzccua, left tackle Turner Corcoran and linebacker Mikai Gbayor all met with the media following Tuesday's practice.
ED FOLEY
OG MICAH MAZZCCUA
LT TURNER CORCORAN
LB MIKAI GBAYOR
