Nebraska football has now completed 17 preseason practices through Tuesday morning.

Watch Inside Nebraska's post-practice press conference footage as special teams coordinator Ed Foley, offensive guard Micah Mazzccua, left tackle Turner Corcoran and linebacker Mikai Gbayor all met with the media following Tuesday's practice.

