WATCH: Nebraska-Wisconsin postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola

Nebraska football is bowl bound.
The Huskers moved their record to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten after their 44-25 win over Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5) on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium.
The vibes were positive and the heads were high in the postgame aftermath, both on the field and in front of the mics, as head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and a few more Husker players were made available for postgame media interviews.
Watch our press conference videos of Rhule, Raiola and the Huskers in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
