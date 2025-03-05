WATCH: NFL Draft analyst talks Nebraska football standouts at the Combine

Philadelphia Inquirer Sports Editor and NFL Draft Writer Devin Jackson joins Inside Nebraska's Tin Verghese to give his take on Nebraska football standouts on the rise after last week's NFL Combine.

Ty Robinson, Thomas Fidone and Isaiah Neyor are rising up draft boards after their performances at the 2025 NFL Combine. Jackson gives the latest on where each is now projected to land in the Draft and where they stack up in their respective position groups.