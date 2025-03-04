Published Mar 4, 2025
WATCH: Mike Ekeler, Terry Bradden, Addison Williams press conference
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
@Zack_Carp

Nebraska football special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, defensive line coach Terry Bradden and defensive backs coach Addison Williams met with Husker media on Tuesday for the first time since joining Matt Rhule's staff in Lincoln.

Watch those press conference interviews via the links below. They are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DL coach Terry Bradden

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DB coach Addison Williams

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

