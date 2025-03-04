WATCH: Mike Ekeler, Terry Bradden, Addison Williams press conference

Nebraska football special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, defensive line coach Terry Bradden and defensive backs coach Addison Williams met with Husker media on Tuesday for the first time since joining Matt Rhule's staff in Lincoln.
Watch those press conference interviews via the links below. They are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler
DL coach Terry Bradden
DB coach Addison Williams
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel