WATCH: John Butler, Riley Van Poppel + more players at Tuesday presser

Nebraska football defensive coordinator John Butler met with the media post-practice on Tuesday for the second time this spring.

In addition to Butler, defensive players Riley Van Poppel, Ceyair Wright and Malcolm Hartzog were also made available to give updates and discuss the team's progress through 11 practices.

Watch all of those press conference videos via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.