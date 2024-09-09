Nebraska football battered, bruised and ultimately beat the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.

Dylan Raiola led the Husker offense and an all-around dominant performance from Matt Rhule and Tony White's defense paved the way to a 28-0 halftime lead and, eventually, a 28-10 win over the Buffs that was never in doubt in the second half.

Inside Nebraska was out in full force at Memorial Stadium, including two photographers and our digital producer Jansen Coburn, who created an extensive and intense highlight reel of the action.

Jansen takes you inside a blistering atmosphere as the 398th consecutive sold-out crowd (official attendance: 86,906) watched the Huskers' first win over Colorado in the last four matchups that had spanned nearly 15 years. They had lost three straight games against the Buffs ever since a 45-17 win in Lincoln in 2010.

That skid, however, ended with an exclamation point on Saturday night. Check out the pregame action, the biggest plays of the game and the wild postgame celebration afterward in the video below.

00:00 – Tunnel Walk

00:23 – First half

06:45 – Second half

08:23 – Field storm