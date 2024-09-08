Check out the action shots of the pivotal game in the photo gallery below from Inside Nebraska.

Nebraska football netted one of its biggest regular-season wins in a long time on Saturday night, stomping on the Buffaloes and taking home the latest Nebraska-Colorado rivalry game victory.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska