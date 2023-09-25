Nebraska football wrapped up the bulk of its 2024 recruiting class with the boon of commitments in June and July. There are some high-priority targets still on Matt Rhule and the Huskers' board, though, and at the top of that list is four-star offensive lineman Grant Brix.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder is inching closer to a decision as Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas State are among the schools in position to land him. The Rivals100 prospect, who is the No. 6-ranked offensive tackle in the country and No. 99 overall player, helped Logan Magnolia (Iowa) to a 34-21 win over Tri-City on Friday night.

Inside Nebraska was on hand to cover Brix's latest game. In the videos below, check out highlights of Brix and our postgame interview with the state of Iowa's top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class.

