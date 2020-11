The Elkhorn South Storm took down the Kearney Bearcats 10-3 in the Class A semi-finals.

After trailing 3-0 at halftime, OL Husker commit Teddy Prochazka was pleased with his team's fight. Prochazka came up with a huge sack late in the game to end Kearney's final drive and practically wrap the game up for the Storm. Elkhorn South now faces off against Omaha Westside in the state championship who are undefeated this season.