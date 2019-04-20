Ticker
Updated look at Nebrasketball's scholarship distribution chart

As Nebraska's 2019-20 roster continues to take shape, here is a look at where things currently stand after Fred Hoiberg's third week as head coach.

2019-20 Nebraska scholarship distribution chart
Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior 2020 commits

Akol Arop

Amir Harris

Dachon Burke

Isaiah Roby

Donovan Williams

Karrington Davis (RFr.)

Brady Heiman

Jervay Green

Haanif Cheatham

D'Andre Davis

Jace Piatkowski*

Justin Costello*

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

Johnny Trueblood*




Scholarship numbers by class




2/13

4/13

7/13

9/13
* = walk-on

***The Huskers currently have four open scholarships for the 2019-20 season.

***Scholarship players to transfer so far are junior guards Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten.

***One-time 2019 signee Mika Adams-Woods requested his release from his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska. He said he's still considering the Huskers but it's unlikely he re-commits.

