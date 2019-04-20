Updated look at Nebrasketball's scholarship distribution chart
As Nebraska's 2019-20 roster continues to take shape, here is a look at where things currently stand after Fred Hoiberg's third week as head coach.
2019-20 Nebraska scholarship distribution chart
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|2020 commits
|
Karrington Davis (RFr.)
|
Jace Piatkowski*
|
Justin Costello*
|
Johnny Trueblood*
|
|
|
|
Scholarship numbers by class
|
|
|
|
2/13
|
4/13
|
7/13
|
9/13
***The Huskers currently have four open scholarships for the 2019-20 season.
***Scholarship players to transfer so far are junior guards Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten.
***One-time 2019 signee Mika Adams-Woods requested his release from his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska. He said he's still considering the Huskers but it's unlikely he re-commits.