As Nebraska's 2019-20 roster continues to take shape, here is a look at where things currently stand after Fred Hoiberg's third week as head coach.

***The Huskers currently have four open scholarships for the 2019-20 season.

***Scholarship players to transfer so far are junior guards Thomas Allen and Nana Akenten.

***One-time 2019 signee Mika Adams-Woods requested his release from his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska. He said he's still considering the Huskers but it's unlikely he re-commits.